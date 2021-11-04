Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Down 7.5%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.62. 6,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 249,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CMO Vignesh Rajah acquired 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,151.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $34,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,833 in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after buying an additional 178,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,348,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,583,000 after acquiring an additional 117,258 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 950,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 820,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

