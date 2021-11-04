Yamana Gold Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YRI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.09.

Shares of YRI opened at C$4.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.57. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.82 and a 52-week high of C$7.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

