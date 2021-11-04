Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Yellow stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,643,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,586. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Yellow has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yellow stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Yellow worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

