yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,796.00

yieldfarming.insure (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One yieldfarming.insure coin can now be bought for about $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yieldfarming.insure has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. yieldfarming.insure has a total market cap of $18.31 million and $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,933.56 or 1.00093402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00061083 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.89 or 0.00620421 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.34 or 0.00323776 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.59 or 0.00178724 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001478 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002028 BTC.

yieldfarming.insure Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins . The official website for yieldfarming.insure is yieldfarming.insure

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

