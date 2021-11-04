Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Brokerages expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to post sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the lowest is $2.60 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $10.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

NYSE APD traded down $3.66 on Monday, reaching $298.47. The company had a trading volume of 24,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,957. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after buying an additional 232,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after buying an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after buying an additional 571,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,015,000 after purchasing an additional 94,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,824,000 after buying an additional 200,914 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

