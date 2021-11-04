Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $998.47 Million

Brokerages expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce sales of $998.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $993.00 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $989.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

FLO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 803,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 52.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

