Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.29. GoDaddy also posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

GoDaddy stock traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.31. 55,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,124. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 125,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

