Zacks: Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post $2.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05. Generac reported earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $14.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $452.03. 837,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.09. Generac has a 12-month low of $202.56 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

