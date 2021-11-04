Zacks: Analysts Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to announce sales of $4.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.76 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $15.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $17.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $21.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $189.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.74 and its 200 day moving average is $160.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

