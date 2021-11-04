Zacks: Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.31 Billion

Analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report $9.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.75 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $37.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $38.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $45.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. 2,394,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,039. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

