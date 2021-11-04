Zacks: Analysts Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

NYSE WCN traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.18. 535,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.83. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Waste Connections by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,388,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,819,000 after acquiring an additional 226,339 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Waste Connections by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Waste Connections by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,582,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

