Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will post $30.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the lowest is $29.95 million. CEVA posted sales of $24.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $118.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $120.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $134.82 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $139.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 528.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at $5,725,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 610.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 137,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 118,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at $5,321,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 68.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 61,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,143. CEVA has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -317.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

