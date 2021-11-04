Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post $19.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $20.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $9.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $71.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $74.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $94.50 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $106.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

FLMN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 521,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $513.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

