Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce sales of $1.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $7.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Truist Securities began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,369,000 after buying an additional 2,766,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 222.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,582,000 after buying an additional 2,724,109 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,253. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.72. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

