Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to report $50.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.20 million and the lowest is $50.80 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $26.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $189.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $190.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $233.38 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $236.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million.

GDYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

GDYN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,900. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,934,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,514 shares of company stock worth $6,690,563 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.