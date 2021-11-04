Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.17 Million

Analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce $161.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.80 million and the lowest is $145.60 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $104.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $557.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $524.00 million to $646.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $649.68 million, with estimates ranging from $595.20 million to $778.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOA stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $16.24. 19,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

