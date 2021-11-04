Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post sales of $27.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.70 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,458.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $110.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $161.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $424.13 million, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $504.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,557,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after buying an additional 106,889 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after buying an additional 852,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,155,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 619,527 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSW opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.48.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

