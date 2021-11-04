Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report sales of $26.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.89 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $158.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $161.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,792,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192,625 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 555,695 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 270,036 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIGL traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. 3,905,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,221. The company has a market cap of $594.56 million, a PE ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

