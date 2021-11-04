Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to report $505.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $497.50 million to $513.54 million. Air Lease posted sales of $493.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.61 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.05. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 85.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.