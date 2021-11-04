Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report $469.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.70 million and the highest is $472.00 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $246.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.27.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,607. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.22. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $131.25 and a one year high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

