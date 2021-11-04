Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will announce $63.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.80 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $231.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $237.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $331.95 million, with estimates ranging from $226.16 million to $385.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.97) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 49,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,017,743.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $219,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 804.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after buying an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,053,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,878,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.63. 104,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,516,573. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

