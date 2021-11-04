Zacks: Brokerages Expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce sales of $138.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $144.10 million. CRA International posted sales of $121.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $573.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.18 million to $580.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $601.61 million, with estimates ranging from $583.80 million to $615.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $621,741.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,325,480.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $617,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,666. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRA International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 308,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRAI stock traded down $17.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.78. 1,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,128. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. CRA International has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

