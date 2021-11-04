Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBD stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 811,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $721.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.10.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.