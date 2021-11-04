Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to report $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3,752,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 75,042 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,258,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RL opened at $122.94 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

