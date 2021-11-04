Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Snap-on by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 54.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNA stock traded down $2.67 on Monday, hitting $208.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,883. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $156.73 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

