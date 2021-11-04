Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post $3.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce earnings of $3.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.92. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $17.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.07. 7,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,073. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $129.43 and a 12-month high of $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.92.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,420 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 175,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 924.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 145,583 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

