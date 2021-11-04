Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Hold

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.23. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

