Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to Sell

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 127.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

