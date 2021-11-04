Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Sell

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Semtech continues to benefit from the diversification strategy. Also, strong momentum across all end-markets served continues to be a key growth driver. Strength in the Tri-Edge platform and 10G PON products is persistently driving its top-line growth. Additionally, it is benefiting from increasing demand for its LoRa devices & LoRaWAN standard which is a tailwind. Also, solid traction across data center, Internet of Things and mobile markets remains a positive. Further, product differentiation, operational flexibility, and focus on fast-growing segments & regions continue to drive its performance. Yet, supply constraints in certain businesses remain concerns. Further, seasonality, a competitive market and foreign exchange headwinds remain risks for the company. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMTC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.18.

SMTC opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Semtech has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $89.10.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

