Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to Hold

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

APO traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 103,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,745. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $39.19 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 18.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $4,113,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.