Zacks Investment Research Lowers Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Party City Holdco from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSE PRTY opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

