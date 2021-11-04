Zacks Investment Research Lowers Youdao (NYSE:DAO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Youdao from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.72.

NYSE DAO opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Youdao will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

