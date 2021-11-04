Zacks Investment Research Upgrades C3.ai (NYSE:AI) to Hold

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of -55.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,653,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $695,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,690,204 shares of company stock valued at $80,106,781 over the last 90 days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 320.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 57.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 77.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

