Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) to Hold

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.13. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.40.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock valued at $250,310,433 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 67.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 7.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

