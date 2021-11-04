Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Announces Earnings Results

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.44. 45,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Zalando has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95.

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

