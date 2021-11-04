Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given New $660.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $582.71.

ZBRA opened at $578.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $317.15 and a 12 month high of $594.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $546.24 and a 200 day moving average of $529.52.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,134. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after buying an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

