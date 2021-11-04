ZeroSwap (ZEE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.07 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $42.07 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00049972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00240345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00096517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,331,748 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.