Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Position Raised by Kuvari Partners LLP

Kuvari Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,509 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises approximately 26.5% of Kuvari Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kuvari Partners LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Zillow Group worth $67,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Zillow Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after acquiring an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.29.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,114. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z stock traded up $4.18 on Thursday, reaching $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 415,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,072. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $105.75. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.13 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.