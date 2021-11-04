Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZG. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zillow Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.14.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.80. Zillow Group has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140,920 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 206,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,123,000 after acquiring an additional 99,067 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $10,833,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

