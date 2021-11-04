Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Mark Richard Young Sells 1,262 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Mark Richard Young sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $82,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Richard Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21.

NASDAQ ZION traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,071. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.