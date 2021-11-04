Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.17. Zoetis also reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $211.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $217.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $8,587,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 6.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

