Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Increased by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 6.3% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 98,692.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 78,954 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 880,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,064,000 after purchasing an additional 332,182 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

NYSE ZTS traded up $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $214.64. 15,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $217.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

