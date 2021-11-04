ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,164.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $73.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 235,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $16,107,259.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,834,103.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,571,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,310,696. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

