Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in October

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 208.3 days.

Shares of ZFSVF opened at $450.00 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $348.60 and a 12 month high of $450.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.10.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

