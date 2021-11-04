Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) CEO Todd A. Adams Sells 644,480 Shares

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $23,227,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $35.32 on Thursday. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZWS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

