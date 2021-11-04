Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%.

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.14. 12,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,946. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.87. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after buying an additional 574,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

