Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Releases Earnings Results

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%.

ZYME stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,946. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after buying an additional 574,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.