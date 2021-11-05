-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diginex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diginex.

Get Diginex alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price objective on shares of Diginex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQOS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diginex by 435.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diginex by 111.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diginex stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,053. Diginex has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $228.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diginex (EQOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.