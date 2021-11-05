$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

SITC stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SITE Centers by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.