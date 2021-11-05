$0.57 EPS Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $155.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.38 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of MCFT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.40. 4,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,002. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

